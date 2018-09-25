हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alt Balaji

Trailer of Alt Balaji's 'XXX' web-series starring Rithvik Dhanjani is too hot to handle

Directed by Ken Ghosh, the series will start streaming from September 27 on AltBalaji Original.

Trailer of Alt Balaji&#039;s &#039;XXX&#039; web-series starring Rithvik Dhanjani is too hot to handle
Pic courtesy: Video grab. - XXX Uncensored YouTube.

Mumbai: The trailer of Alt Balaji's latest web-series 'XXX' starring Rithvik Dhanjani was unveiled on September 20. The trailer which promises steamy sequences and uncensored content was released at midnight. 2 other teasers have been released since then, a report suggests.

According to an article in dnaindia.com, the series will showcase five explosive fantasies. 

It also stars dancing sensation Shantanu Maheshwari, Ankit Gera, Kyra Dutt, Meherzan Mazda, Aparna Sharma, Aparna Bajpai, Aadar Mallik, Sneha Arun and Pryanca Talukdar. 

'X.X.X.' was initially meant for the big screen but Ekta decided to convert it into a web-series. Directed by Ken Ghosh, the series will start streaming from September 27 on AltBalaji Original.

Ekta Kapoor's Alt Balaji, a video on demand platform was launched in 2015. It has so far streamed shows such as Gandii Baat, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, Fourplay, Ragini MMS: Returns, Bose: Dead/Alive etc.

