Trolls target 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' on Twitter, Ekta Kapoor gives a befitting reply

New Delhi: Daily soap queen Ekta Kapoor is a queen of sass as well. She knows how to shut all those who try to pull her down. Recently, trolls started using a hashtag #EndYHM which triggered a storm on the micro-blogging site to end her popular show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'.

The dragged content of the show is making fans to urge the makers to end the show. Check out some of the tweets:

Raman has proved that he is simmi's brother as both want their kids killer to suffer and die.. Raman can never been redeemed after the venom he has spewed on ishita @TheKaranPatel @Divyanka_T @ektaravikapoor @StarPlus #ENDYHM — Sneha Parvathy (@snehaseshan) May 25, 2018

My brother said this: "Velle log"

"Bohot velle log"

"Phir aate hai YHM dekhne wale"

This fits to the current situation!#SorryNotSorry #EndYHM — -girlonline (@iidivyankaii) May 24, 2018

Here's what Ekta had to say to shut the trolls with her tweet:

For once I’ll say it my frns!Instead of hash tagging #endyhm stop watching it!!All stories will not go as u wish as an audience !! I love my tv audience I value ur opinion Bt our creatives work with ratings n tv norms! This is for show fan groups!Love n respect always

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is a hugely popular show on television which is produced by Ekta and Shobha Kapoor. It stars Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel in the lead roles. It has always been high on the TRP game.

The show also happens to be the fourteenth longest-running Indian television series based on episode count.