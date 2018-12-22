Turned into singer to promote happiness: Sara Khan

New Delhi: Actress Sara Khan, who has lent her voice to the song "Black heart", says she took a break from acting and turned into a singer to promote happiness.

"Acting has given me a successful career and I will do it whenever I'm approached for any challenging and promising role. Meanwhile, I want to sing and promote happiness. That's why I took a break and launched my music," she said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Sara made her debut in singing with the song "Lekin woh mera ishq hai". For her, singing is important for "happiness".

"I feel the main advantage of being a singer is that you are providing happiness to others. People listen to music when they are sad and it relaxes their minds. People listen to music when they are extremely happy like in occasions, gatherings and parties and enjoy it. Music fills colours of happiness in their life," added the "Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai" actress.

On her idea of music, she said: "The singer's passion is to create music which touches the hearts of people and they get addicted to it. There are very few singers who know the art of creating music which plays with people's feelings and emotions."