Sara Khan

TV actresses Shweta Tiwari-Sara Khan had a chance meeting in Goa—Watch video

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Television's two of the most popular actresses—Shweta Tiwari and Sara Khan enjoy a solid fanbase respectively. The two beautiful ladies, who currently vacaying in Goa happened to have a chance meeting at one of the beaches.

Both Sara and Shweta shot a video and the former shared it on social media letting fans know how they met. Sara captioned the video as: “Can’t express how I felt meeting her @shweta.tiwari she is love  Love love love in goaaaaa.”

They share a great bond and we like it!

Shweta Tiwari became a household name after she was seen playing the character of Prerna in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay. The Balaji Telefilms production's show was hugely popular amongst the telly viewers and gave us Shweta, an incredible actress.

Sara rose to fame with her show 'Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai' as Sadhna and before that she even won the Miss Bhopal title in 2007. The actress has also acted in Pakistani drama 'Tujhsey Hi Rabta'.

She participated in hit reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 4' in 2010 and her marriage inside the house hogged the maximum eyeballs.

Sara has featured in a number of hit shows on television such as Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi, Junoon - Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, Sasural Simar Ka, V The Serial, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Bhagyalaxmi, Saubhagyalaxmi, Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Woh Apna Sa to name a few.

 

