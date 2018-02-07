TV series on Baba Ramdev''s life to air soon

New Delhi: A mega series on the life of Yoga guru, Baba Ramdev, is set to air across the country on February 12.Made on a budget of over Rs 80 crore, `Swami Ramdev: Ek Sangharsh` comprising 85 episodes will air on `Discovery JEET`, the new entertainment channel from Discovery India.

S.K. Tijarawala, the spokesperson of Patanjali, a group founded by Ramdev, announced on Twitter, "Mega-series based on the most respected @yogrishiramdev ji maharaj`s motivational life-story of struggle, determination, dedication and accomplishment, Swami Ramdev: Ek Sangharsh` will start from 12 February, 8:30 pm on @DiscoveryJEET.

A press conference on this mega-series is in Delhi tomorrow."The makers are holding a premiere of the show at Delhi`s Chhatrasal Stadium on February 10, open for all members of the public.A press conference regarding the biopic will also be held on Wednesday noon, at the Constitution Club in Delhi.The show stars Kanti Prakash Jha and Naman Jain in the leading roles.