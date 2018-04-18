Varsha wins Zee Tamil's singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Zee Tamil's most popular singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' grand finale was a starry affair where Varsha was announced as the winner while Ramani Ammal bagged the runners-up title. The second runners-up title was jointly shared by Sanjay and Srinidhi.

The special guests for the evening included singer Yuvan Shankar Raja, famous lyricist Vairamuthu, versatile singer Vani Jayaram, music composer Santosh Narayanan, singer Prassana, actors Sneha and Prasanna, and youth icons - Harish Kalyan and Raiza who praised the extraordinary performances of the 5 finalists greatly.

The musical journey of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa culminated with the Grand finale after months of enormous competition, wherein Varsha was crowned as the title winner of Zee Tamil's popular music reality show - Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. The suspense was brought to an end at the 'Live' Grand Finale that took place in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the presence of the show's judges - playback singer and music composer Vijay Prakash, playback singer Karthik and playback singer Srinivas, jury members as well as fans and well-wishers of the contestants.

Popularly known as the 'Golden Girl', Varsha has been presented with over 16 Golden Performances throughout the season. Apart from the title, Varsha was conferred with a grandiose trophy of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa along with the keys to a house worth Rs. 40 lakhs. The position of first runners up was bagged by Rockstar Ramani Ammal who was presented with a cash prize of Rs. 4 lakhs and agricultural land worth Rs. 5 lakhs. Sanjay and Srinidhi jointly bagged the second runners up position and were awarded a cash prize of Rs. 1 lakh each. Popular Punjabi Tadka - Jaskaran Singh was awarded the title of 'Entertainer of the Season' and was presented a cash prize of Rs. 50 thousand.

The results were announced by jointly taking into account various factors including the marks awarded by the judges, feedback from the jury members and popular voting by the public.

On winning the show – Varsha said, “I had moved to Chennai a few years back to pursue my dream of becoming a singer and showcasing my talent to the world. I am extremely grateful to Zee Tamil's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, the judges, jury members and the musicians for giving me the stage and opportunity to realise this dream. The memories that I have made here will always remain special and unforgettable.”

The special moments of the finale included Rockstar Ramani Ammal's rendition of the super-hit MGR song, Naan Aanai Yittal that was widely cheered on by the audiences and Jaskaran Singh's performance on Vande Matharam – where the audience members stood in unison and lit-up the auditorium with flash lights.

From the inception of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Season 1 in October 2017, the show has transcended the boundaries of entertainment among the viewers with innovative themes that truly highlighted the mesmerising and melodious voices of the contestants who were handpicked after several rounds of auditions. Since the premiere of the show which featured 25 contestants, the show has travelled a long way with the dedication and commitment of the talented contestants, leading to grand finale with 5 finalists.

The Grand Finale was hosted by the high-spirited Archana Chandhoke and the charming Deepak Dinkar on 14th April 2018, which was aired live for all Zee Tamil viewers around the world.