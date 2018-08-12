Vidya Balan as Indira Gandhi in a biopic - Here's the latest

Mumbai: Powerhouse of talent Vidya Balan will essay former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an adaptation of a book titled 'Indira: India's Most Powerful Prime Minister '. However, if the latest report is anything to go by, the book will be adapted into a web-series.

According to a report in mid-day.com Vidya said the book will be adapted into a web-series and not a film because of the vast material.

Ronnie Screwvala is on board the film as a producer.

Vidya who has played Silk Smitha in 'The Dirty Picture' has a number of big films to her credit. She began her acting career with TV shows. She was one of the prominent characters in Zee TV's Hum Panch produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor in 1995.

Later, she made her big screen debut with a Bengali film titled Bhalo Theko in 2003. Two years later, she made her Hindi film debut with Pradeep Sarkar's Parineeta. Subsequently, she went on to deliver hits like Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Guru, The Dirty Picture, Paa and Kahaani etc.

She has also been a part of films such as Salaam-E-Ishq, Eklavya: The Royal Guard, Heyy Babyy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Halla Bol, Kismat Konnection, Ishqiya, No One Killed Jessica, Shaadi Ke Side Effects, Bobby Jasoos, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, Te3n, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, Begum Jaan and Tumhari Sulu.

And now that Vidya has been chosen to play Indira Gandhi in the web-series, she will be realising one of her long-cherished dreams, a report suggests.