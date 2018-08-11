हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Was eagerly waiting to play a negative character on TV: Monalisa

New Delhi: Bhojpuri film actress Monalisa, who is currently playing a "daayan" in the show "Nazar", says she was eagerly waiting to play a negative role on small screen.

Asked what urged her to play the role on the Star Plus's show, Monalisa told IANS over an e-mail interview from Mumbai: "The show has a unique concept which talks about supernatural beings and how their energies affect us in our daily lives. Having never explored this genre, as an actor I would love to be part of such a project." 

The former "Bigg Boss 10" contestant, whose given name is Antara Biswas, says she has never played a supernatural character before. 

"Also my character on the show is that of a 'Daayan' and is again something I have not played before. I was eagerly waiting to play a negative character on television and 'Nazar' gave me that platform," she added. 

