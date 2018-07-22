हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
The original series starred Shweta Tiwari as Prerna Basu and Cezanne Khan as Anuraag Basu

Watch: Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 teaser will take you down memory lane
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: The famous love saga of Prerna and Anurag Basu is back to entice you all over again. The show's producer Ekta Kapoor on Saturday took to her Twitter handle to unveil the much -awaited teaser of her cult show 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay' remake.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Ekta wrote, "Feeling excited to bring back the epic saga of love #KasautiiZindagiiKay, Coming Soon only on @StarPlus.
@BTL_Balaji @ChloeJFerns."

The title song 'Chahat Ke Safar mein' will bring back your childhood memories. All the household chores were put to rest whenever the show aired on television. In the teaser, Erica Fernandez of 'Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi' can be seen emulating the iconic Kasautii pose as Prerna in the remake. Whereas the male lead has still not been disclosed by Balaji, reports suggest that Parth Samthaan has been roped in to play the male lead.

The original series starred Shweta Tiwari as Prerna Basu and Cezanne Khan as Anuraag Basu. Shweta rose to fame with Kasauti and is now one of the most popular television actresses. 

At the time when good shows were a rarity, a young Ekta revolutionised the Indian television by introducing three iconic shows Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Kasautii Zindagi Kay. These popular shows not only made her the person she is today but also gave three stellar actresses Sakshi Tanwar, Smriti Irani(now a cabinet minister) and Shweta Tiwari.

With Ekta deciding to bring back the cult, we sincerely hope that the essence stays on and the new leads do full justice to the show that has been etched to our memory.

 

 

