Harvey Weinstein

Watch the dark life of Harvey Weinstein unfold in 'Weinstein: The inside story' at &Prive Soiree!

Be there to feel the other side of real stories.

Watch the dark life of Harvey Weinstein unfold in &#039;Weinstein: The inside story&#039; at &amp;Prive Soiree!

Block your dates and join the stalwarts of Indian cinema- Radhika Apte, Anant Patwardhan, Swara Bhaskar and Sona Mohapatra in a riveting conversation as they discuss Harvey Weinstein's life. Yes, the man who left no stone unturned to cover up the misdeeds that he committed under the garb of power. For the very first time in the history of Indian television, the English movie channel from the house of ZEEL &PriveHD in association with BBC studios is all set to air a curated block of documentaries under 'Prive Unscripted'.

Do not miss out on the 'inside' story of the movie mogul, Harvey Weinstein's sexually predatory behaviour captured in the documentary 'Weinstein: The Inside Story'. A film that is relevant in today's day and age and that gave birth to the revolutionary #MeToo movement.

&PriveHD's refined audience will earn a deeper understanding of the lesser-known stories with intriguing titles such as Panorama: Weinstein The Inside Story, Targeting Bin Laden (Featuring Barack Obama), Meet the Trumps: From Immigrant to President, Inside Obama's White House, David Beckham - Into the Unknown and much more, that will be telecast at 10 PM starting January 21, to run through January 25.

