हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Huma Qureshi

When Huma Qureshi played a prank on Shantanu Maheshwari

While shooting for an episode on Monday, Shantanu spoke about Huma and her film Ek Thi Daayan.   

When Huma Qureshi played a prank on Shantanu Maheshwari
Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Actor-dancer Shantanu Maheshwari was surprised when Huma Qureshi walked out of the set of the show "India's Best Dramebaaz" after he expressed his fondness for the actress.

While shooting for an episode on Monday, Shantanu spoke about Huma and her film Ek Thi Daayan. 

"I have watched 'Ek Thi Daayan' 50 times only because of you. You looked very pretty and an absolute 'Daayan' in the movie," he said. 

After this, Huma walked out of the set, making Shantanu anxious. Only to come back and reveal that she was playing a prank on him. 

"I was extremely shocked and didn't understand what happened. I thought I cracked a joke. But later when Huma left the set, I thought that it didn't go down well with her," Shantanu said in a statement. 

"It was only much later when Omung (Kumar) Sir got Huma back on the set and they revealed to me that it was a prank played on me by all the three judges - Vivek Oberoi Sir, Huma and Omung Sir," he added.

Tags:
Huma QureshiShantanu MaheshwariIndia's Best DramebaazVivek OberoiOmung Kumar

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close