When Sanjay made Anil Kapoor's day

Mumbai: Actor Anil Kapoor says it was the "cutest thing" to hear wise words for his younger brother Sanjay Kapoor's performance in the TV show "Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara" from a fan.

Anil shared a video on Twitter on Tuesday in which he can be seen talking to a female fan, who gushed about how much she likes Sanjay in "Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara".

In the video, Anil asked: "Do you like my younger brother?"

The women replied: "Beautiful performance, it's awesome. The serial is just too good. Very clean, up-to-date with modern thoughts and Sanjay Kapoor is brilliant in it."

"Met this lovely lady today. I thought she wanted to talk about my latest project, but she couldn't stop gushing about ‘Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara' and Sanjay Kapoor! It was the cutest thing and it certainly made my day," Anil captioned the image.