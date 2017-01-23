When Sunny Leone played mother to Salman Khan – Shah Rukh Khan!

Mumbai: Sunny Leone joined Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 10 to promote ‘Raees’, a film in which she has a special song. In order to add some fun element to the whole act, Sunny wanted the two industry heavyweights to enact a famous scene from the film ‘Deewar’! And that’s when she said she would play the mother’s role.

SRK played the character essayed by Amitabh Bachchan, while Salman stepped into the shoes of the character originally played by Shashi Kapoor. Sunny essayed the quintessential mother, a character popularised by Nirupa Roy.

The trio had a lot of fun enacting the popular scene but Salman’s remark was funnier - 51 something ‘Dabangg’ Khan was confident Sunny would someday essay the role of his and SRK’s mother on screen!

Well, if SRK and Salman continue to look as dashing as they are now, they would keep enthralling audiences as heroes on screen for another decade for sure!