हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dr Hathi

Will Nirmal Soni enter the show as Dr Hathi in today's episode?

On a related note, Disha Vakani aka Daya Ben will return to the show in the next two months. She is currently on maternity leave.

Will Nirmal Soni enter the show as Dr Hathi in today&#039;s episode?
Pic courtesy: @nirmalsoni1 (Instagram)

Mumbai: If the reports are anything to go by, actor Nirmal Soni has replaced late Kavi Kumar Azad as Dr Hathi in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Soni, who had earlier essayed the same character before quitting the show in the past, will reportedly make a comeback in tonight's episode. According to a report in Pune Mirror, Nirmal will return to the show on Monday's Ganesh Chaturthi special episode. He will be seen performing the Ganesha aarti with his on-screen wife Ambika Ranjankar, who plays Komal Hathi.

On a related note, Disha Vakani aka Daya Ben will return to the show in the next two months. She is currently on maternity leave.

Produced by Asit Kumar Modi, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which began on July 28, 2008, is based on Duniya Ne Undha Chashma written by late columnist/journalist Taarak Mehta for a weekly magazine Chitralekha. It has completed over 2500 episodes.

With actors like Dilip Joshi (Jethalal Champaklal Gada), Disha Vakani (Daya Jethalal Gada), Shailesh Lodha (Taarak Mehta) and Amit Bhatt (Champaklal Gada), Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, is a complete family entertainer.

TMKOC is about the neighbours residing at Gokuldham Cooperative society. A number of families co-exist happily and share great warmth and love for each other. There are people from various cultural backgrounds and the show beautifully depicts the diverse cultures of India.

The show won the “Longest Running Comedy Show” award and declared rightfully so by the Limca Book of World Records.

Tags:
Dr HathiTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmahkavi kumar azadNirmal SoniTMKOC

Must Watch