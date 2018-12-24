Will Surbhi Rana and Deepak Thakur succeed in their task given by Bigg Boss?

Gifts from loved ones is surely a basic ingredient of a truly Merry Christmas. To make Christmas a joyous day for the contestants, Bigg Boss planned a surprise for them. Bigg Boss invited popular Bollywood actress, Urvashi Rautela as a special guest, who also got gifts for the contestants, that were sent by their families. The contestants were woken up to the song 'Urvashi, Urvashi, take it easy Urvashi.'

Since it's the finale week, nothing is going to come easily to the contestants, even the gifts they were about to receive. Bigg Boss called Deepak Thakur in the confession room and announced a secret task. Bigg Boss also told him not to reveal it to anyone, or else they won't get the gifts. Deepak was given a phone, and he had to wait for Bigg Boss to call him and announce the task to him. Bigg Boss asked him to hide Dipika and Shoaib's picture and Romil's son's bag and blame it on Karanvir. Deepak tried to fulfil the task and later he had to hand over the phone to Surbhi.

Surbhi's challenge was to make Dipika cry and get a reaction from Sreesanth for the same. Post the completion of her challenge, she was asked to give the phone to Sreesanth. Bigg Boss challenged Sreesanth to dance while he was talking to anyone.

Everyone put in all their efforts to fulfil their challenge. While Surbhi had the toughest challenge, her choice of words was not appreciated by the housemates. Sreesanth and Dipika were extremely upset with her.

Later, Urvashi Rautela entered the house with a bag full of gifts for the contestants. She also requested Deepak to sing a song for her. Bigg Boss further announced a Christmas Party for everyone and played music in the garden area. Everyone indulged in the fun celebrations with Urvashi.

Will everyone receive the gifts from their families?

