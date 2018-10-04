हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Winston Duke to star in Netflix's 'Wonderland'

"Black Panther" star Winston Duke has joined the cast of Mark Wahlberg-starrer "Wonderland".

The project, which hails from Netflix stable, will be directed by Wahlberg's frequent collaborator Peter Berg.

The project, which hails from Netflix stable, will be directed by Wahlberg's frequent collaborator Peter Berg. 

They have earlier worked together on films "Lone Survivor", "Patriot's Day", "Deepwater Horizon" and "Mile 22". 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is an adaptation from Robert B Parker's detective novel series.

The story follows Spenser who, fresh out of prison, is sucked back into Boston's underbelly as he uncovers the truth about a sensational murder and the twisted conspiracy behind it.

Duke, 31, will portray Hawk, Spenser's close friend and an equally tough, but a somewhat shady image of Spenser himself. 

Sean O'Keefe has penned the screenplay for the film, which will be produced by Neal H Moritz alongside Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson and Berg.

The movie is expected to start production later this year.

