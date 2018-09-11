हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sumeet Sachdev

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Sumeet Sachdev accuses wife's employer of her miscarriage

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Sumeet Sachdev, whose wife Amrita Gujral suffered a miscarriage, has filed a petition against her employer for harassing her.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Sumeet Sachdev accuses wife&#039;s employer of her miscarriage
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Sumeet Sachdev, whose wife Amrita Gujral suffered a miscarriage, has filed a petition against her employer for harassing her.

Sumeet took to his Instagram account and narrated his ordeal. He wrote, "Introducing you all to EHAN ... beloved son of Amrita & Sumeet. You came into our lives And made it shine so bright We were family From two now we were three. We saw you wave at us Excitedly saying hi Little did we know You meant to say GOODBYE. Your brief time with us Was it for a reason? All we know is you were born...... straight into Heaven. Ehan, you shall be loved and missed always... Please sign this petition https://chn.ge/2oQcsp2 ...and spread the word and awareness for others to do so as well. A humble request. Thank you. (Link to the petition is shared on my bio - Thanks again)."

If reports are to be believed Amrita's employer, Prahlad Advani had harassed her over maternity leave.

The petition reads, "Employers harassment over maternity leave because of a personal issue causes loss of innocent CHILD'S LIFE. Amrita Sachdev who was a very senior employee with the Caravela hotel in Goa since 2016, tragically lost her child as a result of mental anguish and torment she was subjected to because she was pregnant and opted to take leave for the advised bed rest."

Sumeet was also seen as Gautam Virani in famous TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Thi. He tied the knot with Amrita in 2007.

Tags:
Sumeet SachdevPrahlad AdvaniGautam ViraniAmrita

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close