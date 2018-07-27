हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Divyanka Tripathi

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi posts a heartwarming message for Ekta Kapoor on Guru Purnima

Divyanka Tripathi plays the lead role in 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' alongside television hunk Karan Patel. 

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi posts a heartwarming message for Ekta Kapoor on Guru Purnima

New Delhi: Television queen Divyanka Tripathi, who is better known as Ishita from 'Yeh Hain Mohabbatein' has penned a heartwarming note for  Ekta Kapoor on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "While celebrating the success of the show that made me meet this dynamic and inspiring personality five years back.
#HappyGuruPurnima @ektaravikapoor!
#BossFriend

One of the most popular shows on television Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has completed 1500 episodes. To celebrate the occasion, the whole crew and cast along with the boss lady Ekta Kappor came together.

Divyanka Tripathi plays the lead role in 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' alongside television hunk Karan Patel. Their characters are known as Raman Bhalla and Ishita Bhalla in the series. Along with Karan and Divyanka, the cast also includes Anita Hassanandani, Aly Goni to name a few.

The show went on air on December 3, 2013 and has been produced under the banner of Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. 

 

Tags:
Divyanka TripathiEkta KapoorYeh Hai MohabbateinKaran PatelRamanIshita

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close