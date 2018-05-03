Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi 'sacked'? Check latest pic

New Delhi: Indian television's one of the most popular faces, Divyanka Tripathi enjoys a huge fan following—all thanks to her superhit daily soaps. The audiences stay glued to her shows and that ensures rising TRPs for the makers. She is currently seen in popular drama 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'.

Divyanka is also an avid social media user. She took to her Instagram recently and shared an on-set picture where she is sacked for life. Confused? Well, take a look at the photo and all your doubts will be washed away.

Check out here:

This picture shows Divyanka trapped in a sack and with that goofy expression her face, she is already winning hearts. Divyanka plays the female protagonist in 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', a show by Ekta Kapoor. TV actor Karan Patel essays the main role of Raman Bhalla in the daily soap and their love story forms the crux of the show.

The actress, who hails from Bhopal got recognition with her hit TV show 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann' in 2006. After that what followed was immense audience love, accolades and awards galore.

On July 8, 2016, Divyanka married co-star Vivek Dahiya and theirs was a dream wedding. The couple then participated in 'Nach Baliye 8' and eventually won the show.