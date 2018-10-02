हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
neelu agarwal

TV actress Neeru Agarwal dies; Karan Patel, Divyanka Tripathi, Aly Goni mourn her sudden demise

Neeru had been suffering from fever for past four days.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Aly Goni

New Delhi: Neeru Agarwal, a popular television actress who was seen in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' breathed her last on October 2, 2018. her sudden demise sent shock waves across the TV fraternity and fellow actors.

According to BollywoodLife.com report, Neeru had been suffering from fever for past four days and on October 2 morning, she collapsed in her bathroom. He passed away even before she could be rushed to the hospital.

Her co-actors from the show—Karan Patel, Divyanka Tripathi and Aly Goni took to Instagram and mourned her sudden and shocking demise. Aly wrote: “RIP Neelu? u will be missed ?”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Divyanka wrote a heartwarming caption which reads: “Neelu (Neeru), When you are gone so suddenly, I am remembering our last few conversations...about your favorite gold jewellery, your two sons and one of them had a boxing bout. I could feel the pride in your voice. I wish you could spend more time with your daughter and them. I wish I could speak to you more that day.

When you are gone so suddenly, you leave me with an after-thought that no small talk is small and life is too short to love... I wish I could tell you that you were more important than you knew.

Be good wherever you are. #RIP

You will be missed, Divyanka”

While Karan wrote: “Our dear Neelu (Neeru) has left us today and moved to the other world. May Her Soul Rest In Peace. Extremely saddened and shocked to hear about this sad and unfortunate news this morning ..! May god give strength to her family and friends to cope with this incomparable loss . #YhmWillNeverBeTheSame ..! We will miss you dearly Neelu, you shall always be in our prayers .. ...!”

The actress played a domestic help's character in the show. She is survived by two sons and a daughter.

May her soul rest in peace!

