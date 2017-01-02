Zee Entertainment's new celebrity chat show ‘Starry Nights’ to take international viewers by storm!

Mumbai: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) is all set to bring Bollywood a step closer to the international audiences with its new celebrity chat show ‘Starry Nights’. You will be amazed to know that the program has been designed keeping in mind the international territories.

‘Starry Nights’ is being hosted by trade analyst Komal Nahta. But, wait! Don't think of it as an ordinary talk show. Interestingly, the show will bring forward the hilarious and witty side of Bollywood celebs with quirky conversations.

The program will take the television sets by storm from the first week of January 2017 on ZEE’s international channels.

Amit Goenka, CEO – International Broadcast Business, ZEEL said, “With a presence in 171 countries and content available in 9 foreign languages, ZEE has emerged as a truly world-scale player, offering rich, innovative and engaging content to a wide cross-section of audiences. Bollywood’s popularity is growing across continents and with Starry Nights, it will be the first time that a celeb chat show of this stature has been produced. Featuring the best of Bollywood, the show aims to reach over 332 million viewers across all international territories.”

Speaking on his association, Nahta said, “I was thrilled at the offer to host Starry Nights as it was outside my comfort zone. All these years I have spoken of box-office collections but this show has given me an opportunity to be associated with the glamour instead of the grind.”

Sharing further details on the new property, Rajeev Kheror, President - Content & Strategy, International Business, ZEEL said, “Starry Nights is about the journey of our favorite film celebrities. It is different from other chat shows where celebs talk about their films and latest releases. Here we come closer to the individual personality of the celebrity, their true character and their desires. The 40 episode series will feature the best of the industry, including global superstars like Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Vidya Balan and Manish Malhotra among others. While the show has been shot in English, to reach local audiences across the globe, it will be dubbed or sub-titled in several languages including German, Spanish and Arabic.”

Starry Nights has been conceptualized and produced by Fatema Contractor, Programming Head, ZEE International. Speaking on the concept, she said “We are honored to be creating a celeb chat show at a global level in association with Komal Nahta. Starry Nights manages to go beyond the reel and reveal the real side of celebrities.”

The starry line-up of guests includes Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Farah Khan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Imtiaz Ali, Tiger Shroff and many more. So get ready to witness the perfect blend of comedy, drama, romance and admiration with your favorite Bollywood stars on the couch.

To catch your favourite celebs, tune in to:

· Zee Cinema (US) every Friday @ 1930

· Zing (US) every Sunday @ 1930

· Zee Bollywood every Saturday @ 1930

· Zee TV (US) every Sunday @ 1800

· Zee TV (Canada) every Saturday @ 1800

· Zee TV (Caribbean) every Sunday @ 1730

· Zee TV (APAC) every Saturday @ 1830

· Zee TV (Africa) every Sunday @ 1530

· Zing (Europe) every Sunday @ 1930