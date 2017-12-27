Zee Marathi serials rule in 2017

New Delhi: There is a reason why the home of theatre and the largest film industry in India is based in Maharashtra. The folks here have a keen understanding and interest in art, especially in its visual form. And when it comes to television, the story is pretty much the same from the famed Balaji Telefilms and Ekta Kapoor to Aadesh Bandekar’s Soham Productions.

And amongst all of this, holding steady at its #1 position among all the Marathi channels ever since its launch is Zee Marathi, according to the ratings released by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) of India. A key reason for this success is the channel’s ability to bring diverse content, which is why Zee Marathi’s television serials also hold the top 5 positions on the BARC ratings.

The only reason for this is the quality of entertainment being offered. Why take our word for it? See the top five serials for yourself.

1. Tuzhyat Jeev Rangala

India loves love stories, and Tuzhyat Jeev Rangala gives you all that and more. This is a love story between Rana, a farmer, who is also a wrestler, and Anjali, a school teacher who moves into Rana’s village. When two such different worlds collide, what comes out of it is riveting, soulful and, of course, just the right backdrop of complications that keep the audience hooked.

2. Majhya Navryachi Bayko

Sudden success and newfound wealth can turn even the most stoic head. But not that of Radhika, wife of entrepreneur Guru. Majhya Navryachi Bayko is a show of this couple, who migrated from Nagpur to the city of dreams, Mumbai, came from humble beginnings. However, as Guru’s business takes off and the couple suddenly is flush with money, his personality transforms with his changing situation in life. It is the grounded Radhika that wins hearts with her love for her husband and son, and her simple nature that remains untainted by wealth.

3. Lagir Zala Jee

No other region has given India as many brave soldiers as Satara, in Maharashtra. Lagir Zala Jee is a story of one such young man is the brave Ajinya Shinde, who comes from Satara with a dream of becoming a soldier in the Indian Army and fighting for the nation. With a romantic angle and patriotism woven through the script, this story has touched the hearts of its viewers.

4. Home Minister

Hosted by Aadesh Bandekar since 2004, this game show has no dearth of fans. In its newest avatar of Swapna Gruhalakshinacha, there is a whole new series of reasons to cheer and celebrate, basking in the glow of family love. The new look and format have been well received, and Bandekar continues to be the best choice of anchor.

5. Swarajya Rakshak Sambhaji

Both Chhatrapati Shivaji and his son Sambhaji, hold a special position in the hearts of the people of Maharashtra. So, when there is a serial that celebrates Chhatrapati Sambhaji’s life, the millennials, many of whom do not know the kind of challenges and victories that were part of Sambhaji’s life, gets an opportunity to gain from the second Chhatrapati’s wisdom and bravery.

Each Marathi serial on Zee brings with it a different story, different viewing experiences and wholesome family entertainment. If you still choose to watch those saas-bahu soaps, you don’t know what you are missing out on!