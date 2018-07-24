हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee Telugu to enhance family ideals with 'Ninne Pelladatha', a new fiction show

A twist in the plot is seeded when Vasantha delivers a baby girl.

Providing the audiences with yet another entertaining and relatable fiction show, Zee Telugu launches Ninne Pelladatha, a show that highlights the bond humans share, regardless of being blood-related. Ninne Pelladatha revolves around a girl attempting to bring two separated families together but ends up becoming the sole reason for their separation.

Tune-in to watch Ninne Pelladatha starting 23rd July, every weeknight at 7:00 PM, only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD.

Arjun Prasad marries Bharathi and returns home where he learns of his sister's (Brahmani) marriage with the planned groom being called off. Brahmani blames the fate of her marriage on the newlywed bride, Bharathi. She agrees to get married to someone else but challenges herself to never return home. As the narrative progresses, Vasantha, the wife of a railway mechanic, saves Arjun and Bharathi's lives when they get stuck one night on the railway track, pertaining to the negligence of her drunk husband.

A twist in the plot is seeded when Vasantha delivers a baby girl (Mrudula) and the husband plans to sell her for money. Arjun immediately decides to adopt the daughter when he finds out, and Vasantha, in exchange for saving their lives. Mrudula is brought up like a daughter, along with Manasi the daughter of Arjun and Bharathi.

As time progresses, Brahmani's son Madhu grows up to become a rock star in college and Manasi begins developing feelings for him. Mrudula sees this as an opportunity to patch both the families with Manasi and Madhu getting married. Being persistent, Mrudula writes songs for Madhu in Manasi's name but Madhu eventually falls for the writer with the wonderful lyrics. With tables turning at this point, Ninne Pelladatha is sure to keep Zee Telugu's viewers at the edge of their seats every weeknight, starting 23rd July 2018.

Commenting on the launch, a Zee Telugu spokesperson said, “At Zee Telugu, we tell stories of ordinary people in an extraordinary manner. With Ninne Pelladatha, we are certain of providing the right balance of drama and entertainment to the viewers. The theme of the show resonates with our refreshed brand image, Aarambham Okka Aduguthone, where Mrudula attempts to take that one small step that could change the lives of both the families involved.”

Tune-in to Zee Telugu to watch Mrudula fight to form her definition of family on Ninne Pelladatha starting 23rd July, at 7:00 PM, only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD

