हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ZEE5

ZEE5 brings to you Naseeruddin Shah’s digital debut with Zero KMS

A hard-hitting action-packed drama, Zero KMS forces one to take notice of issues which are plaguing the society. 

ZEE5 brings to you Naseeruddin Shah’s digital debut with Zero KMS

Mumbai: India’s largest and most comprehensive digital entertainment platform for language content, ZEE5, today released its thriller web series titled Zero KMS.

This is the first time Naseeruddin Shah has attempted a web series. Guru portrayed by Naseeruddin Shah and Arjun played by Tanmay Dhanania play the main leads in the show.  Zero KMS is Arjun’s quest to unveil to find justice. Incarcerated for a decade over a crime he didn't commit, Arjun finally has a shot at freedom. Unbeknownst to him, he's caught in the middle of a flesh-trafficking racket that threatens to upend his entire existence. Can one man overcome a machine of criminality?

Speaking about his debut in web-series, Tanmay Dhanania said, "Zero KMS is a powerful show with beautifully shot scenes and a strong story. The part offered to me was very intriguing and I wanted to know what can be done with an action thriller. It was a great experience working on a cult show that showcases harsh realities".

A hard-hitting action-packed drama, Zero KMS forces one to take notice of issues which are plaguing the society. Missing people, flesh trade and drug abuse are widespread, and the series tackles the very same.  

Speaking about the show, Manish Aggarwal, Chief Marketing Officer, ZEE5 India said, “Zero KMS is an action thriller which will have great appeal with male audiences across geographies. This crime thriller has been shot extensively in Goa & shows you the parts which are hidden in plain sight. We are confident that the dynamic cast, gripping script of the show will make it a huge success and the audience will lap it up.”

In a nutshell, Zero KMS is about one man fighting against the system of criminality! Will he make it? Zero KMS is now live on ZEE5 for you to binge watch here in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Malayalam, Telugu & Tamil!

ZEE5 has a rich bouquet of exciting original content lined up across 6 different languages and featuring some of the biggest and most exciting faces from the world of Indian entertainment. With a slate of 20 Originals to be launched by end April 2018, the platform will have 90+ shows by the end of March 2019.

Availability: The ZEE5 App can be downloaded from Google Play Storehttp://bit.ly/zee5andand iOS App Storehttp://bit.ly/zee5ios. Also available at www.zee5.com, as a Progressive Web App (PWA), and on Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.ZEE5 also supports Chromecast.

Pricing: Freemium pricing model with both free and paid premium content (including Originals) to cater to a mix of audiences. Viewers who subscribe to the ZEE5 subscription pack will get access to the entire library of content at a special launch offer price of INR 99 per month instead of the actual monthly pack price of INR 150.

 

 

 

Tags:
ZEE5Zero KMSthriller web-seriesweb seriesNaseeruddin ShahZee

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close