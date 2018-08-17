ZEE5 launches Lockdown with Badshah, Kailash Kher, Raftaar, Jonita Gandhi and many more

New Delhi: India's largest and most comprehensive digital entertainment platform for language content, on Friday launched 'Lockdown' – a path-breaking concept in collaboration with renowned rapper and composer Badshah. The show marks Badshah’s debut as a producer under his banner Afterhours, co-produced by One Digital Entertainment, for ZEE5.
Premiering 17th August, Lockdown launches with two episodes followed by an episode every week featuring two artists - a Bollywood sensation and a digital superstar. Over a 10-episode series, the show will feature Badshah - Jonita Gandhi; Kailash Kher - Raja Kumari; Harrdy Sandhu - Neha Bhasin; Raftaar - Thaikkudam Bridge; Monali Thakur - Mickey Singh; Benny Dayal - Bryden & Parth; Shirley Setia - Sachin & Jigar amongst others.
Watch the trailer here:
Each duo is locked together in one location for 24 hours to recreate two songs, record them and shoot music videos. Lockdown has been shot across scenic locations in India and promises a rendezvous with your favourite musicians – one that has never been seen before.
Manish Aggarwal, Business Head, ZEE5 India said, “After creating engaging original content in terms of films and shows, music was a natural progression for us. We couldn’t think of anybody better to partner in this endeavour than the hugely popular musician Badshah. Lockdown is our maiden foray into music and will be unlike anything the Indian audiences have seen. The show promises to keep audiences hooked to the amazing tunes created by some of the most talented artists. The format of the show is a winner, and we are sure the viewers will enjoy it like our past offerings.”
Badshah, who turns producer with the show said, “Lockdown is a project that is very close to my heart since it’s the first offering from my production house Afterhours. The format is quite unique and fun because we have got several well-known artists to collaborate with each other and some of them had never even met before! But all of them have been quite enthusiastic and the result that has erupted out of the oneness of these Bollywood and Digital sensations is something that the audience is going to love. To be aired on ZEE5, the show is sure to be a hand’s down winner for the music aficionados.”
Gurpreet Singh, Co-Founder, One Digital Entertainment said, “Observing the current stage of music evolution and craze, Lockdown’s format will definitely stick well with enthusiasts from almost all genres. We are honoured to be a part of Badshah and ZEE5’s vision that is sure to start a new refreshing trend in the music and entertainment industry.”
