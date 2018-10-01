ZEE5 to globally premiere ‘Mulk’ on digital platform

Mumbai: ZEE5, one of India’s leading digital video on demand platforms is set to strengthen its movies catalogue with the global digital premiere of recent blockbuster movie Mulk. Featuring award-winning actors Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu, Mulk will premiere exclusively for ZEE5 subscribers on 3rd October.

Mulk is an intense drama based on a true story where a Muslim joint family from a small city in India is trapped in a dark controversy and trying to reclaim their honor. The movie focuses on some hard-hitting issues and other faces of terrorism which are often hushed about. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the movie sets out to uncover the prejudice that seeds people’s perception for the Muslim community in our country. The movie also features a well-known star cast including Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Neena Gupta among others.

Manish Aggarwal, Business Head, ZEE5 India, said, “We have been receiving a great response to our exclusive digital premieres and the global premiere of Mulk will further drive engagement with the viewers. We have already premiered superhit films like Padman, Parmanu, Veere Di Wedding to name a few and they have all been well received. We will continue to have interesting additions to our movies catalogue with latest blockbuster releases straight after the theatre release providing unlimited entertainment options to our viewers combined with quality content.”

Director Anubhav Sinha commented, “We are delighted to associate with ZEE5 for the global digital premiere of Mulk. While we received a fabulous response on the theatre release, I’ve been inundated with enquiries from people who missed it in the theaters for its digital release. ZEE5 with its wide global reach will help those audience watch the film. We hope for a similar feedback and support from consumers for the digital release as well.”

With over 3500 films, 500+ TV shows, 4000+ music videos, 35+ theatre plays and 90+ LIVE TV Channels across 12 languages, ZEE5 truly presents a blend of unrivalled content offering for its viewers across the nation and worldwide.

Availability: The ZEE5 App can be downloaded from Google Play Store and iOS App Store. Also available at www.zee5.com, as a Progressive Web App (PWA), and on Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick. ZEE5 also supports Chromecast.

Pricing: Freemium pricing model with both free and paid premium content (including Originals) to cater to a mix of audiences. Viewers who subscribe to the ZEE5 subscription pack will get access to the entire library of content using the limited period special subscription offer – 99/- for 2 months and 499/- for a year. Offer valid till 31st October.