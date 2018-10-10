हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ZEE5

ZEE5 to launch web series based on Priya Kumar’s bestselling novel ‘I Will Go With You’

While the book has already garnered a great response from readers, ZEE5 promises that the show will do equal justice to the book and make the experience enthralling and immersive.  

ZEE5 to launch web series based on Priya Kumar’s bestselling novel ‘I Will Go With You’
Pic courtesy: @kumarpriya

Mumbai: ZEE5, India’s largest multilingual entertainment destination will come up with a web-series based on Priya Kumar’s best-selling novel  ‘I Will Go With You’. After foraying into multiple genres like biopics, thrillers, docudramas among others, ZEE 5 is all set for this adaptation. 
 
Titled ‘Row No. 26’, announcements on the cast, production house & director to follow.
 
Row No. 26 is set to take audiences on an unforgettable ride of life and death. While the book has already garnered a great response from readers, ZEE5 promises that the show will do equal justice to the book and make the experience enthralling and immersive.
 
On announcing ZEE5’s first show based on a book, Manish Aggarwal, Business Head, ZEE5 India, said, “From past experience, we have seen that our audiences love new formats of story-telling. This is our maiden foray into the genre of web series based on books - an interesting addition to our existing repertoire of genres such as thriller, comedy, docudrama, biopics, etc. ‘I Will Go With You’ by author Priya Kumar has received a phenomenal response from readers and our effort will be the same with Row No. 26.” 
 
Priya Kumar, the Author, commented, “Breathing life into my 5th book ‘I Will Go With You’, ZEE5 is all set for the story to take form into a web series titled Row No. 26. This will be an exciting journey for all the fans of I Will Go With You on boarding The Flight of a Lifetime with ZEE5.”

Tags:
ZEE5ZEE5 ORIGINALSZEE5 showsPriya KumarI Will Go With You

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close