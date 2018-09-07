हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tumse Ho Payega

ZeeTV's new challenge 'Tumse Ho Payega' creates a storm on Twitter

Several Twitter users reacted positively to this new challenge.

ZeeTV&#039;s new challenge &#039;Tumse Ho Payega&#039; creates a storm on Twitter
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: There is a fad for new things on the internet and a hashtag backed by a solid cause often grabs maximum eyeballs. ZeeTV's latest challenge #TumseHoPayega and created a storm on Twitter where people are sharing their experiences and things which they also wanted to do.

It all started with this. “Gear up to show the world, and more importantly yourself, what you're made of! We urge you to be a part of the #TumseHoPayega challenge by taking up any task you've always been told or have believed you'd not be able to accomplish and show all those naysayers that Tumse Ho Payega”

Several Twitter users reacted positively to this new challenge and shared their own stuff which they always wanted to do in life but somehow could not do it.

Besides, many prominent faces from television such as Sriti Jha, Karan Jotwani, Abhishek Kapur, Arjit Taneja, Adnan Khan, Mishal Raheja took up the challenge too.

A new show titled 'Guddan - Tumse Na Ho Payega', the new challenge urges people to take up the thing which they earlier felt was impossible to achieve. This also means proving all those haters wrong and realising your own dreams. 

