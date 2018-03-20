After Indian Wells title, Del Potro climbs to sixth spot in ATP rankings

London: Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro surged up two places to stand at the sixth spot in the latest ATP men`s singles rankings released last evening. The former US Open champions` upward movement in rankings came after Del Potro bounced back from a set down to beat world number one Roger Federer and clinch the title at the Indian Wells Masters in California.

Del Potro rallied from three match points down in the third set to clinch a 6-4, 6-7(8), 7-6(2) win over Federer in a thrilling summit showdown clash that lasted two hours and 41 minutes. With the win, Del Potro bagged his maiden Masters 1000 title while ending the Swiss star`s 17 match winning streak in 2018--the best start of Federer`s career.

Del Potro, who was competing in his first Indian Wells final since 2013 where he lost to Spaniard Rafael Nadal, also extended his own winning streak to 11 matches, including a title run at Acapulco earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Federer, who retained the top spot for the fourth time just a month ago, continued to maintain a marginal lead of 290 points ahead of his long-time Spanish rival Rafael Nadal, who was ruled out of the Indian Wells with a leg injury. The current ATP top 10 are as follows:1. Roger Federer2. Rafael Nadal3. Marin Cilic4. Grigor Dimitrov5. Alexander Zverev6. Juan Martin Del Potro7. Dominic Thiem8. Kevin Anderson9. David Goffin10. Lucas Pouille.