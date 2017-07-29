After Wimbledon victory, Garbine Muguruza all set for US hardcourt season

New Delhi: It has been just two weeks. Yes, almost a fortnight back Garbine Muguruza had clinched the Wimbledon title, defeating veteran tennis ace Venus Williams at the All England Club. And now she has already set her eyes on the Flushing Meadows of New York for the upcoming US Open 2017.

"After the victory at Wimbledon, I still had a lot of work to do. Winning at an event such as this means you have to spend a lot of time talking to the media after the match. I did 29 interviews right after the final… 29!" penned the two-time Grand Slam winner in a blog on BBVA. "Last week I was able to take some time off, visit with my parents and brother, and chill out a bit."

And now with the last Grand Slam event, less than a month away and half of the season yet to go the Spaniard reckons that it is time she shifts her focus back to the tennis court. As of now, she wants to go through each of the three tournaments that lead to the hard courts of New York.

"I still have basically half of the season ahead of me and I’m really looking forward to it. I didn’t want to change my calendar despite winning at Wimbledon. So, I’m sticking to my plan to play three tournaments before the US Open. I ‘ll start next week at Stanford – my first game is on Wednesday, I think – and then Toronto and Cincinnati before heading to New York for the last Grand Slam of the year," she wrote.

US Open has however not been her favourite spot in the world of tennis. She has so far appeared in only four seasons and her best performance on that hard court has been round two. She has somehow failed to crawl forward at the Flushing Meadows. Regardless of all, the newly crowned Wimbledon champion. Counting the US Open series, she was at her best during the 2016 Cincinnati Masters, where she had stormed into the semi-final round, but lost to eventual champion Karolína Plíšková.

“I’m pretty excited about this year’s North American hard court session. It’s true that the past two years I struggled playing there, but I’m ready to take on the challenge with a positive mindset and give my best, like I’ve been doing all year long.”