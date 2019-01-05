हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alexander Zverev, Angelique Kerber lead Germany to Hopman Cup final

Germany is now scheduled to square off against Switzerland, which features former world number one Roger Federer and world No 54 Belinda Bencic of Switzerland.

Image Credits: Reuters

 Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber of Germany on Friday landed their country in the final of the Hopman Cup after defeating Australia in the final group stage tie.

The victory of Kerber and Zverev in their respective individual matches granted Germany the first place in Group A and a chance of defending the title of the mixed-team tournament.

World number two Kerber prevailed over Australia`s Ashleigh Barty 6-4, 6-4, then world number four Zverev took his turn to book Germany a place in the final round by defeating Barty`s compatriot Matt Ebden 6-4, 6-3, reports Efe news.

Germany have overcome Spain`s David Ferrer and Garbine Muguruza (3-0) as well as France`s Lucas Pouille and Alize Cornet (2-1).

Germany are now scheduled to square off against Switzerland, which features former world number one Roger Federer and world No 54 Belinda Bencic of Switzerland.

Tags:
Angelique KerberRoger FedererHopman CupGermanyAustralia

