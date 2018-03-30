Alexander Zverev cruises into Miami Open semis with Borna Coric rout

Miami: Fourth seed Alexander Zverev overcame a slow start on Thursday to wear down Borna Coric 6-4 6-4 and set up a Miami Open semi-final against Pablo Carreno Busta, who earlier defeated Kevin Anderson.

After a power failure delayed the start of the match by more than an hour, Zverev faced two break points in the second game but then settled down and took command. One break in each set was enough for the German to clinch his first win in three career attempts against the Croat.

Zverev advances to a Friday semi-final against Spanish 16th seed Carreno Busta, who survived a match point to upset South African sixth seed Anderson 6-4 5-7 7-6(6). The other semi-final pits Argentine fifth seed Juan Martin del Potro against American 14th seed John Isner.

Zverev did not use the power failure as an excuse for his slow start. "I didn`t particularly care," he said, adding that he spent the time watching an NBA game on a locker room television.

"I think I lost the first six points of the match. It wasn’t the best start. I’m just happy to get through."