Alexander Zverev strolls through in Shanghai Masters

Shanghai: Rising star Alexander Zverev strolled into the third round of the Shanghai Masters on Wednesday after Britain`s Aljaz Bedene retired hurt.

The unseeded Bedene was losing 4-0 in the first set when he called it quits because of a leg injury after playing just 12 minutes.

The 20-year-old Zverev, the German prodigy who is seeking his sixth title of a breakthrough season, joins sixth seed Grigor Dimitrov in the third round.

But the Bulgarian had a scare before pulling through 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) against the American Ryan Harrison.

World number one Rafael Nadal and great rival Roger Federer meet later Wednesday in Shanghai, where rain played havoc with the schedule and forced all the matches indoors.