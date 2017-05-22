close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV

Indian Premier League 2017

» »

French Open 2017: Andre Agassi to coach Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros

Agassi, who retired in 2006, won eight Grand Slam titles.

AFP| Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 - 09:17
Andre Agassi to coach Novak Djokovic at the French Open 2017

ROME: Novak Djokovic has announced that Andre Agassi will coach him at the French Open, which starts next Sunday.

Speaking after his loss to Alexander Zverev in the Italian Open final on Sunday, Djokovic says, "Andre is someone who I have tremendous respect for. ... He's someone who can contribute to my life on and off the court.''

Second-ranked Djokovic split with longtime coach Marian Vajda and two other team members at the start of the month.

Djokovic says he talked on the phone with Agassi for the last couple of weeks but that the pair has no long-term commitment.

Djokovic says, "We'll see where it takes us. ... He will not stay whole tournament.''

Agassi, who retired in 2006, won eight Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic has won 12 Grand Slams.

TAGS

Novak DjokovicAndre AgassiTennisFrench Open

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Chelsea lift Premier League trophy to ensure perfect farewell for John Terry
English Premier LeagueFootball

Chelsea lift Premier League trophy to ensure perfect farewe...

Real Madrid beat Malaga to secure La Liga title over Barcelona
Football

Real Madrid beat Malaga to secure La Liga title over Barcel...

IPL 2017 Final, RPS vs MI: I had faith in my bowlers during death overs, says Rohit Sharma
IPLcricket

IPL 2017 Final, RPS vs MI: I had faith in my bowlers during...

IPL Final: Twitter goes crazy as Mumbai Indians snatch victory by skin of the teeth against Rising Pune Supergiant
IPLcricket

IPL Final: Twitter goes crazy as Mumbai Indians snatch vict...

IPL 2017 Final: Mumbai Indians defeat Rising Pune Supergiant by one run in last-ball thriller; win record third title
IPLcricket

IPL 2017 Final: Mumbai Indians defeat Rising Pune Supergian...

WATCH: Steve Smith&#039;s UNTHINKABLE switch-hit SIX leaves MS Dhoni spellbound in IPL final
IPLcricket

WATCH: Steve Smith's UNTHINKABLE switch-hit SIX leaves...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video