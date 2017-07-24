Andy Murray continues to lead ATP Men's Singles Rankings despite Wimbledon debacle

close
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, July 24, 2017 - 15:56
Andy Murray continues to lead ATP Men&#039;s Singles Rankings despite Wimbledon debacle

Madrid: Briton Andy Murray continued to lead the men`s Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) world singles rankings released on Monday, with 7,750 points.

There were no changes in this week`s rankings, as Spain`s Rafael Nadal came second, followed by Roger Federer of Switzerland, reports Efe.

The current ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Andy Murray (United Kingdom) 7,750 points

2. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 7,465

3. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 6,545

4. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 6,325

5. Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 6,140

6. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 5,075

7. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 4,030

8. Kei Nishikori (Japan) 3,740

9. Milos Raonic (Canada) 3,310

10. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 3,16

