close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV

Indian Premier League 2017

» »

Andy Murray continues to lead ATP rankings, Alexander Zverev enters top 10

Zverev entered the rankings after his victory against Serbian Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-3, in the Rome Masters final on Sunday.

IANS| Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 - 15:37
Andy Murray continues to lead ATP rankings, Alexander Zverev enters top 10

Madrid: Andy Murray continued to lead the men's Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) world singles rankings released on Monday, while Germany's Alexander Zverev jumped to 10th place.

Zverev entered the rankings after his victory against Serbian Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-3, in the Rome Masters final on Sunday.

The 20-year-old German became the only player born in the 1990s to win a Masters 1000, reaching the top 10 list for the first time in his career.

Additionally, Djokovic came in second, followed by Swiss Stan Wawrinka.

The current ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Andy Murray (UK) 10,370 points

2. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 7,445

3. Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 5,445

4. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 5,375

5. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 5,035

6. Milos Raonic (Canda) 4,360

7. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 4,145

8. Marin Cilic (Crotia) 3,765

9. Kei Nishikori (Japan) 3,560

10. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 3,150.

TAGS

Andy MurrayNovak DjokovicATP RankingsTennis Rankingstennis newsRafael NadalRoger FedererAlexander Zverev

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Andy Murray continues to lead ATP rankings, Alexander Zverev enters top 10
Tennis

Andy Murray continues to lead ATP rankings, Alexander Zvere...

WATCH: Jinder Mahal dethrones Randy Orton, becomes first Indian-origin wrestler to win WWE Championship
Other Sports

WATCH: Jinder Mahal dethrones Randy Orton, becomes first In...

Ravichandran Ashwin&#039;s tweet backfires as Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL final
IPLcricket

Ravichandran Ashwin's tweet backfires as Mumbai Indian...

WATCH: How MS Dhoni planned a perfect ploy to trap Kieron Pollard during MI vs RPS IPL 2017 final
IPLcricket

WATCH: How MS Dhoni planned a perfect ploy to trap Kieron P...

Japanese school kids to choose Tokyo 2020 Olympics mascot
Other Sports

Japanese school kids to choose Tokyo 2020 Olympics mascot

No sign of an end to French men&#039;s title drought at Roland Garros
Tennis

No sign of an end to French men's title drought at Rol...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video