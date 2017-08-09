close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Andy Murray out of Cincinnati Masters with hip injury

The 30-year-old Scotsman, who has topped the rankings since last November, could be overtaken this week by French Open champion Rafael Nadal if the Spaniard reaches this week`s Montreal semi-finals.

AFP| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 9, 2017 - 22:21
Andy Murray out of Cincinnati Masters with hip injury

Cincinnati: World number one Andy Murray will miss next week`s ATP Masters Series event in Cincinnati with a nagging hip injury that also forced him out of this week`s Montreal event.

The move brings into question Murray`s status for the US Open, which starts August 28 in New York, and even if he is able to play, it remains to be seen how well he can perform after missing the two major hardcourt warm-up events for the Flushing Meadows fortnight.

"Unfortunately I won`t be playing in Cincinnati as I continue my recovery," Murray said Wednesday. "I always enjoy playing there and I look forward to returning next year.

"I`m continuing to work hard on the court with the aim of being in New York."

The 30-year-old Scotsman, who has topped the rankings since last November, could be overtaken this week by French Open champion Rafael Nadal if the Spaniard reaches this week`s Montreal semi-finals.

Nadal will be the number one seed next week in Cincinnati no matter how he fares in Canada this week. It will be the first time since 2010 that Nadal, who won at Cincinnati in 2010, has been top seed there.

Wimbledon and Australian Open winner Roger Federer will be the second seed. He has won seven Cincinnati titles, including crowns in each of his past two appearances there in 2014 and 2015.

This marks the first year since 2009 that Nadal and Federer are the two top seeds in Cincinnati.

TAGS

Cincinnati MastersAndy MurrayATP Masters serieship injuryUS Opentennis news

From Zee News

Antonio Conte wants more Chelsea signings to cope with Champions League
English Premier League 2017-18Football

Antonio Conte wants more Chelsea signings to cope with Cham...

Tottenham&#039;s Wembley jinx has Mauricio Pochettino worried ahead of new EPL season
English Premier League 2017-18Football

Tottenham's Wembley jinx has Mauricio Pochettino worri...

Other Sports

Doping as criminal offence: IAAF boss Sebastian Coe prefers...

PKL 2017, Day 11: Bengaluru Bulls hand Bengal Warriors season&#039;s first defeat
English Premier LeagueOther Sports

PKL 2017, Day 11: Bengaluru Bulls hand Bengal Warriors seas...

WATCH: Surender Nada makes fun of napping Fazel Atrachali in PKL
Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

WATCH: Surender Nada makes fun of napping Fazel Atrachali i...

Lodha committee wants Sunil Gavaskar, other BCCI commentators to sign undertaking to avoid conflict of interest
cricket

Lodha committee wants Sunil Gavaskar, other BCCI commentato...

Cricket in Olympics 2024? All powerful BCCI to have final say
cricket

Cricket in Olympics 2024? All powerful BCCI to have final s...

PCB new chief Najam Sethi positive about Indo-Pak cricket resumption
cricket

PCB new chief Najam Sethi positive about Indo-Pak cricket r...

AIFF to evaluate bids of four new clubs for I-League on August 18
Football

AIFF to evaluate bids of four new clubs for I-League on Aug...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video