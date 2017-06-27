close
Andy Murray pulls out of exhibition match amid Wimbledon injury scare

Murray had scheduled two matches at the Aspall Tennis Classic event following his shock first round exit against world number 90 Jordan Thompson at Queen's Club last week.

AFP| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 19:35
London: Andy Murray suffered an injury scare ahead of Wimbledon as the world number one pulled out of an exhibition match at the Hurlingham Club due to a sore hip on Tuesday.

Murray had scheduled two matches at the Aspall Tennis Classic event following his shock first round exit against Australian world number 90 Jordan Thompson at Queen's Club last week.

The 30-year-old Scot had been due to face Lucas Pouille, but his management announced on Tuesday that he would not take to the court because his hip was "a bit sore".

The decision was described as a precaution, with Murray still planning to play the second match against an as-yet-unnamed opponent in west London on Friday.

But it is not the preparation Murray would have wanted as the three-time Grand Slam champion prepares to defend his title at Wimbledon, which gets underway on Monday.

Murray's difficult season has included a host of fitness problems, including shingles, an elbow injury and two bouts of flu.

TAGS

Andy MurrayWimbledontennis news

