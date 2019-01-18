हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Andy Murray

Andy Murray pulls out of next month's Marseille Open

The 31-year-old Briton has struggled to regain form since undergoing hip surgery last January.

Andy Murray pulls out of next month&#039;s Marseille Open

British tennis maestro Andy Murray has pulled out of next month`s Marseille Open as he "may have to undergo surgery again", the tournament organisers said on Friday.

Murray has struggled to regain form since undergoing hip surgery last January. The 31-year-old was knocked out in the first round of the Australian Open after going down 6-4, 6-4, 6-7, 6-7, 6-2 against Robert Bautista Aguton on Monday having said the tournament could be his last as a professional.

"...Due to ongoing pain in the hip, Andy Murray may have to undergo surgery again and therefore playing the upcoming tournaments including Marseille was no longer an option," the organisers said in an official statement.

"It`s tough but I don`t have a choice, I was very keen on returning to Marseille where I won the tournament in 2008. This title, one of the first of my career, remains a great memory," Murray added in the statement.

