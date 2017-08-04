close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Andy Murray pulls out Rogers Cup 2017; Rafael Nadal to reclaim No. 1 spot with semi-final showing

Earlier this week, 19-time Grand Slam winner announced his return to Canadian hardcourt after six years of gap. Thus, Nadal and Federer will stand as top seeds for the first time since Monte Carlo Open, back in April 2011.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 17:37
Andy Murray pulls out Rogers Cup 2017; Rafael Nadal to reclaim No. 1 spot with semi-final showing
Reuters

New Delhi: World no. 1 Andy Murray, on Friday, announced his withdrawal from the upcoming Rogers Cup to be held in Montreal, next week, owing to hip injury. Ergo, this turns out to be a golden opportunity for Rafael Nadal to reclaim the numero uno spot on the rankings chart.

Brit tennis star Murray became the third player from the top-6 of rankings chart to pull himself out of the Canadian hardcourt tournament. He will thus be joining 2017 Wimbledon finalist Marin Cilic and present World no. 4 Stan Wawrinka on the sidelines. This will be second second consecutive miss-out of the Canada's Masters 1000 tournament despite being part each of its event since 2006.

"I am sad to be missing the tournament in Montreal because I have many great memories from my time in Canada. I am doing everything I can to return as quickly as possible" Murray said.

Murray's departure from the campaign, however, turns out to be a golden opportunity for Spaniard Rafael Nadal. The 2017 French Open winner now has 7456 points on the chart while Murray has 7750. With just 294 points behind, Nadal has the opportunity to reclaim the No. 1 spot for the first time since June 2014, provided he reached the semi-final round of the Rogers Cup.

Earlier this week, 19-time Grand Slam winner announced his return to Canadian hardcourt after six years of gap. Thus, Nadal and Federer will stand as top seeds for the first time since Monte Carlo Open, back in April 2011.

The qualification round for the Rogers Cup is slated to begin this Saturday, and the main draw will be starting on Monday.

TAGS

Rogers Cup 2017Andy MurrayStan WawrinkaRafael NadalRoger FedererATP Rankingstennis newssports news

From Zee News

Old Trafford renames Pavilion End after England pacer James Anderson
cricket

Old Trafford renames Pavilion End after England pacer James...

India in complete control at end of Day 2 of Colombo Test versus Sri Lanka
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India in complete control at end of Day 2 of Colombo Test v...

UEFA Champions League play-off draw: Jurgen Klopp will return to Germany as Liverpool face Hoffenheim
Football

UEFA Champions League play-off draw: Jurgen Klopp will retu...

WATCH: Hardik Pandya’s powerful shot almost flattens umpire Rod Tucker
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: Hardik Pandya’s powerful shot almost flattens umpire...

Twitter reacts to Neymar&#039;s move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain
Football

Twitter reacts to Neymar's move from Barcelona to Pari...

WATCH: KL Rahul, Virat Kohli celebrate Upul Tharanga&#039;s wicket with a dab
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: KL Rahul, Virat Kohli celebrate Upul Tharanga's...

Virender Sehwag remembers Kishore Kumar on singer’s birth anniversary
cricket

Virender Sehwag remembers Kishore Kumar on singer’s birth a...

Pro Kabaddi League 2017: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue
Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2017: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date,...

SL vs IND: R Ashwin becomes fastest cricketer to achieve Test double of 2000 runs &amp; 250 wickets
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND: R Ashwin becomes fastest cricketer to achieve Te...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video