Andy Murray quickly corrects journalist's 'casual sexism' following Wimbledon quarter-finals exit to Sam Querrey

Murray slumped to a 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1, 6-1 defeat to Querrey in the contest which lasted two hours and 41 minutes on the Centre Court.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 20:59
Andy Murray quickly corrects journalist&#039;s &#039;casual sexism&#039; following Wimbledon quarter-finals exit to Sam Querrey
Reuters

New Delhi: Defending champion and home favourite Andy Murray suffered a heart-breaking five-set defeat to USA's Sam Querrey in their gentlemen's singles quarter-final macth at Wimbledon on Wednesday. (Wimbledon Day 9 - Report)

The World No. 1 couldn't get things going his way on the court, but he surely made things easier for himself and his fans by dealing with a reporter's casual sexism.

In the post-match conference, he quickly corrected the reporter's claims of calling Querrey the "first US player" to reach a major semi-final since 2009. "Sam is the first US player to reach a major semi-final since 2009, how would you...", asked a reporter.

"Male player," corrected Murray.

"I beg your pardon," said the reporter.

"Male player," Murray reiterated.

"Yes... First male player. That's for sure (laughing)."

For the record, tennis world, at least in women's section, Williams sisters – particularly Serena – have been ruling the roost. In fact, older sister Venus has made it to the last four of Ladies singles competition, even though a pregnant Serena is taking a much deserved break.

Here's the video of the incident:-

Murray was further lauded on social media for his response.

Yesterday, Murray slumped to a 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1, 6-1 defeat to Querrey in the contest which lasted two hours and 41 minutes on the Centre Court. After the match, as a true champion, Murray praised the 28th-ranked American, saying that Querrey's game is tailor-made for grass, but that he's also made adjustments to utilise his strengths even further on the surface.

Murray further lauded Querry for his performance in the quarter-final, backing him to do well in these competitions.

"I think he's played well this tournament. He's looking to be aggressive. With the strengths and power that he has, it gives him the best chance to do well in these events," the ATP website quoted Murray as saying.

The Brit had arrived at the All England Club feeling the effects of his right hip problem. 

However, Murray admitted that once he knew playing through the pain wouldn't affect his plans for the American hard-court season, he wanted to do everything possible to defend his Wimbledon crown.

After Murray's defeat, world number four Novak Djokovic could have reclaimed the numero one spot by winning the title.

However, the three-time champion succumbed to a right-elbow injury to send Tomas Berdych through to his third Wimbledon semi-final.

Djokovic came into the match with a 25-2 head-to-head record against Berdych but retired while trailing 7-6(2), 2-0 on No.1 Court.The result meant that Murray would hold on his current number one ATP ranking. 

(With ANI inputs)

Andy Murray, Sam Querrey, Wimbledon, sexism, tennis news

