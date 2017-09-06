Andy Murray to miss rest of the tennis season with hip injury

New Delhi: Former World No.1 Andy Murray, on Wednesday, took to social media to announce his withdrawal from tennis action for the rest of the season owing to a hip injury he had incurred prior to the grasscourt season earlier this year.

The Briton tennis ace announced on his Facebook page that he will miss out the rest of the tennis action left in the season owing to his continued recovery from a hip injury and ergo would miss out Shanghai Masters and China Open in October and also will be out of season enders in Vienna and Paris.

"Just wanted to update you all on my injury and the rest of my season. Unfortunately, I won’t be able to compete in the upcoming events in Beijing and Shanghai, and most likely, the final two events to finish the season in Vienna and Paris due to my hip injury which has been bothering me the last few months," he wrote.

Taking about his injury, the 30-year-old said, "Having consulted with a number of leading hip specialists over the last week, along with my own team, we have decided that this is the best decision for my long-term future."

Murray had failed to defend the Wimbledon title as he was crumbled down in a five-setter by America's Sam Querry in the quarter-final round. It was for the first time at SW19 that Murray had lost to a player ranked below 19. He then pulled out of Rogers Cup and Cincinnati Masters to play the US Open 2017. But soon after the draws were made, the Briton citied hip injury once again to withdrwa from the final grand slam of the year. Overall, it hasn't been a year to look back at, for Murray. Pulling out of consecutive tournaments have even resulted in him losing his World No. 1 rank to Rafael Nadal.

"Although this has been a frustrating year on court for many reasons, I’m confident after this extended period of rest and rehabilitation that I will be able to reach my best level again and be competing for Grand Slam titles next season," Murray added.

Murray however promised his fans that he would be back for Brisbane International in 2018 and would also play the at Glasgow against Roger Federer for UNICEF UK. "I will be beginning my 2018 season in Brisbane in preparation for the Australian Open and I’m look forward playing in Glasgow later this year against Roger for UNICEF UK and Sunny-sid3up, said the 30-year-old.

"I have a fantastic team working alongside me to help me through this process and appreciate the support from them and all of my fans over this difficult period," he concluded.