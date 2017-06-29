close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Antalya Open: Gutsy Ramkumar Ramanathan goes down fighting to Marcos Baghdatis

It was another great show from the Indian tennis player after his shock win over world No. 8 Dominic Thiem. He, though, eventually went down 7-6 (7-0), 3-6, 6-7 (6-8) in match that lasted two hour and 43 minutes.

PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 18:18
Antalya Open: Gutsy Ramkumar Ramanathan goes down fighting to Marcos Baghdatis

Antalya: Ramkumar Ramanathan of India fought gallantly before losing a gruelling three-setter against veteran Marcos Baghdatis in the quarter-final of the ATP 250 Antalya Open here on Thursday.

It was another great show from the Indian tennis player after his shock win over world No. 8 Dominic Thiem. He, though, eventually went down 7-6 (7-0), 3-6, 6-7 (6-8) in match that lasted two hour and 43 minutes.

It was the experience of Baghdatis, a former world No 8 and Australian Open finalist, which helped him prevail over the world No 222.

Till the final couple of points, the lanky Indian matched Baghdatis stroke for stoke, hitting as many as 10 aces compared to the Cyprot's nine.

However, he had 11 double faults along with only 42 percent successful first serve, which possibly was the only difference between the two players.

That was one aspect that troubled Ramkumar, who could only convert a single break point. Baghdatis successfully converted three break points.

TAGS

Antalya OpenRamkumar RamanathanMarcos BaghdatisATP 250Dominic Thiemtennis news

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Krunal Pandya says his &#039;ultimate goal&#039; is to play 2019 ICC World Cup with younger brother Hardik
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

Krunal Pandya says his 'ultimate goal' is to play...

Sports Ministry rejects Narsingh Yadav&#039;s conflict of interest charge against Sushil Kumar
Other Sports

Sports Ministry rejects Narsingh Yadav's conflict of i...

WATCH: Chile&#039;s Claudio Bravo saves all three Portugal penalties, sends Twitter into meltdown
Football

WATCH: Chile's Claudio Bravo saves all three Portugal...

BWF Rankings: After back-to-back Super Series triumphs, Kidambi Srikanth climbs up three spots to enter top-10
BadmintonOther Sports

BWF Rankings: After back-to-back Super Series triumphs, Kid...

Confederations Cup: Shootout hero Claudio Bravo sends Chile into final after 0-0 draw with Portugal
Football

Confederations Cup: Shootout hero Claudio Bravo sends Chile...

Australia captain Steve Smith gets engaged to girlfriend Dani Willis in New York
cricket

Australia captain Steve Smith gets engaged to girlfriend Da...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video