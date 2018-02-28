हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Argentina's Guido Pella progresses to Brasil Open round of 16

IANS| Updated: Feb 28, 2018, 14:59 PM IST
Comments |
File Photo of Guido Pella (Reuters)

Brazil: Sixth seed Guido Pella of Argentina recovered from a set down to defeat Frenchman Corentin Moutet at the Brasil Open.

Pella took the match 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 in one hour and 51 minutes to advance to the round-of-16 of the ATP 250 clay-court event on Tuesday.

In the next round, the 27-year-old will face Chile's Nicolas Jarry, who overcame Serbia's Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 1-6, 7-5.

The upset of the day was the straight-set victory of local veteran Rogerio Dutra Silva over American seventh seed Tennys Sandgren.

The 34-year-old, who is currently ranked 106th in the world, needed just an hour and 11 minutes to breeze past Sandgren 6-0, 6-4.

Thursday's schedule includes a clash between Italian second seed Fabio Fognini and Portuguese qualifier Joao Domingues while third seed Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay will face Austrian Sebastian Ofner.

