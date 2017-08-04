ATP Citi Open: Yuki Bhambri breezes past Guido Pella to move into quarter-final round

New Delhi: World no. 200 Yuki Bhambri continued with his dream run in Washington in the ongoing ATP Citi Open as he breezed past Argentinian Guido Pella 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 6-1 in their Round of 16 encounter, on Thursday.

Bhambri, who had stunned the defending champion Gael Monfils earlier yesterday in the Round of 64 match, in what had turned out to be his biggest win in his career, scripted yet another record on his behalf. His win over Pella implies that he is now into the quarter-final round of the hardcourt tournament – this will be his first ever quarters on ATP circuit.

Both players started strong, pushing the first set into the tiebreaker round, however it was the Indian who went down. He revived himself back, breaking Pella’s serve and thus clinching both of the next two sets.

Watch how Yuki celebrated his win over Pella...

.@YukiBhambri backs up his win against Monfils, defeating Pella for a quarterfinal appearance at the @CitiOpen. #CO17 pic.twitter.com/Ocp4GvqN8h — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 4, 2017

Yuki will now face 15th seed Kevin Anderson who had had a rather pulsating battle against Dominic Thiem.