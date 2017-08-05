close
ATP Citi Open: Yuki Bhambri's dream run comes to an end, loses to Kevin Anderson in quarters

Heading into the match, the Indian tennis ace seemed rather confident after his astounding win over defending champion and the world no. 22 Gael Monfils in the round of 32 match, scripting the biggest win of his career. He then ousted Guido Pella in an hour and 51 minutes long battle striking down the Argentinian 6-7 6-3 6-1 to step into the quarters.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 5, 2017 - 16:21
PTI

New Delhi: World no. 200 Yuki Bhambri's dream run at the ongoing ATP Citi Open at Washington crashed down when he suffered disappointing 4-6 6-4 3-6 defeat to 15th seed Kevin Anderson in the quarterfinals round, on Saturday.

Heading into the match, the Indian tennis ace seemed rather confident after his astounding win over defending champion and the world no. 22 Gael Monfils in the round of 32 match, scripting the biggest win of his career. He then ousted Guido Pella in an hour and 51 minutes long battle striking down the Argentinian 6-7 6-3 6-1 to step into the quarters.

25-year-old Delhi lad took off low after he went down 4-6 in the first set, but picked himself up in the second set to push for a decider, where eventually the South African pulled it off crushing down his hope to storm into the semifinals.

“I had a good tournament but disappointed with the result today. I felt I had a shot, after winning the second set but got broken early in the third set and it’s much harder to come back against a big server," Bhambri said after the match to PTI.

“I have fought well all week and felt comfortable playing against the big guys which is a good step moving forward. Looking forward to the rest of the season and hope to stay healthy,” he added.

Kevin Anderson is now up against America's Jack Sock, today at the first semi-final of the tournament. 

TAGS

ATP Citi OpenYuki BhambriKevin Andersontennis newssports news

