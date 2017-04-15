close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV

Indian Premier League 2017

» »

ATP: Jack Sock avoids upset, advances to the Houston semi-finals

The 20-year-old Escobedo beat former tournament winner Isner despite posting just 10 aces to his opponent`s 35.

AFP| Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 11:32
ATP: Jack Sock avoids upset, advances to the Houston semi-finals

New Delhi: High seeds John Isner and Sam Querrey were sent packing in three sets, while No. 1 seed Jack Sock survived a scare at the ATP Tour`s Houston event Friday.

Second-seeded Isner was ousted by fellow American Ernesto Escobedo 7-6 (8/6), 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (7/5) and third-seeded Querrey lost 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to Brazilian eight-seeded Thomaz Bellucci in the quarter-finals.

Sock avoided an upset, advancing to the semi-finals with a 7-6 (8/6), 1-6, 6-4 victory over Feliciano Lopez of Spain.

The 20-year-old Escobedo beat former tournament winner Isner despite posting just 10 aces to his opponent`s 35.

Fourth seed Steve Johnson eased through to the semis with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Spanish fifth seed Fernando Verdasco.

Escobedo, who is ranked No. 91 in the world, will face Bellucci in the semi-finals.

Escobedo is competing in his first clay-court tournament and just his ninth ATP Tour event overall.

"I can`t believe it," Escobedo said. "To do it here in Houston, it`s amazing.

"(It`s) such a relief. Past years I`ve been training so hard and now it`s paying off."

TAGS

John IsnerSam QuerreyJack SockAssociation of Tennis ProfessionalsTennistennis news

From Zee News

Sensational Celeb Images

IPL 2017: Eight skippers pose for selfies ahead of tenth edi...

India's longest road tunnel - Chenani-Nashri

Captain Zaheer Khan says Delhi Daredevils did the basics right against Kings XI Punjab
IPLcricket

Captain Zaheer Khan says Delhi Daredevils did the basics ri...

La Liga: Real Madrid ride on Isco brace to edge past Sporting Gijon, go six-pont clear
Football

La Liga: Real Madrid ride on Isco brace to edge past Sport...

I-League: Sony Norde&#039;s superb strike sinks Minerva Punjab to keep Mohun Bagan on top
Football

I-League: Sony Norde's superb strike sinks Minerva Pun...

IPL 2017: We just did basics right, says Zaheer Khan
IPLcricket

IPL 2017: We just did basics right, says Zaheer Khan

Bundesliga: &#039;Incredible&#039; Borussia Dortmund fight back tears to edge past Eintracht Frankfurt at home
Football

Bundesliga: 'Incredible' Borussia Dortmund fight...

Bahrain Grand Prix: Valtteri Bottas ends Lewis Hamilton run for first career pole
Other Sports

Bahrain Grand Prix: Valtteri Bottas ends Lewis Hamilton run...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video