ATP Men's Rankings: Roger Federer back in top 10 with win over Rafael Nadal in Australian Open final
Nadal, beaten 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, moved up three places to sixth in the list still dominated by early Australian Open victims Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic.
Paris: Roger Federer has climbed back into the ATP top 10 on the strength of his epic 18th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.
The 35-year-old Swiss great defied old rival Rafael Nadal on Sunday in a thrilling five-setter in Melbourne to move up seven spots to 10th in the latest rankings released on Monday.
Stan Wawrinka, defeated in the semis last week by Federer, is up one in third.
Germany`s Mischa Zverev, who upset Murray in the fourth round in Melbourne, soared 15 places to 35th, his best ever ranking.
Zverev`s teenaged brother Alexander climbed two rungs to 22nd after making it to the third round where he lost to Nadal.
Latest ATP rankings on Monday, January 30
1. Andy Murray (GBR) 11.540 pts
2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 9.825
3. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 5.695 (+1)
4. Milos Raonic (CAN) 4.930 (-1)
5. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4.830
6. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 4.385 (+3)
7. Marin Cilic (CRO) 3.560
8. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3.505
9. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 3.445 (-3)
10. Roger Federer (SUI) 3.260 (+7)
11. David Goffin (BEL) 2.930
12. Tomas Berdych (CZE) 2.790 (-2)
13. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2.765 (+2)
14. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 2.685 (-2)
15. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 2.415 (-2)
16. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2.350 (-2)
17. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2.131 (-1)
18. Richard Gasquet (FRA) 1.975
19. Ivo Karlovic (CRO) 1.875 (+2)
20. Jack Sock (USA) 1.855
