ATP Rankings: Roger Federer's loss means Rafael Nadal is guaranteed to stay No. 1, Alexander Zverev to attain career-high 4th rank

New Delhi: Amid the much anticipated Federer-Nadal duel in the Flushing Meadows for the first time in US Open history, Argentinian 24th seed Juan Martin del Potro stunned Roger Federer in the quarterfinal round of the tournament to book semis date with Rafael Nadal. Ergo, no FEDAL, once again at New York, but Nadal fans are rest assured that the Spaniard will retain his World No. title with the end of the final grand slam event of the year.

It was mid August. US Open organisers announced the draws and much to the surprise, both Federer and Nadal were drwan on the same half of the draws. Calculations revealed a potential semi-final clash between the two.

The Swiss maestro made an incredible return back to tennis action after post-Wimbledon haitus in 2016. The 36-year-old hoisted back his flag of dominance when he clinched his 18th Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park , Australia, winning the Australian Open title for the fifth time. He then skipped French Open and bagged an unpreceedented and record eighth Wimbledon title in July. 'Federer is back' and sure he is and lifting his 20th Grand Slam title in Flushing Meadows wasn't something unrealistic for the fans to believed in.

On the other hand, Rafael Nadal, who too was battling poor form and prolonged injuries, struggled his way back to complete 'La Decima' at Roland Garros as he clinched his 15th Grand Slam titles. Nadal too has been at his peak, as the Spaniard went on to reclaim the World No. 1 title for the first time since 2014.

Ergo, the thought of a potential semi-final clash between the two seemed so real for the fans, for media, for analysts, that even prior to the tournament till September 7, both were being continuosly asked about 'FEDAL'. But Juan Martin del Potro palyed his magic once again in the Flushing Meadows to outs the second-seeded Federer and rewrite the 2009 US Open final. The Argentine won 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (10-8), 6-4 to storm into the semi-final round and book a date with Rafael Nadal.

But the defeat made one thing sure that Nadal would walk out of New York with his World No, 1 rank. Federer was the only hindrance in his path to defend the top spot, but now things are rest assured for Nadal fans. With 8185 points, Nadal stays atop and is on the cusp of gaining 480 points if he can defeat del Potro in the semis. Federer will jump a spot higher to grab World No. 2 rank when the new ATP Rankings are released on Monday, September 11. He will be followed by Andy Murray at No. 3. 20-year-old German Alexander Zverev will attain a career-best rank of four after an astounding run this year. Another Spaniard, Pablo Carreño Busta, who too has reached his maiden US Open semi-final, has broken into the top ten for the first time. Presently at 10 with 2855 points, the youngster has the chance to topple down Novak Djokovic and grab the sixth spot if he goes on to clinch his maiden US Open title.

Interestingly, in the women's circuit, Garbine Muguruza claimed her first World No. 1 title in the WTA Rankings which will also release this Monday. This is for the first time since 2003 that two tennis player from the same nation holds top two spots in the singles arena. Last time it was Andre Agassi and Serena Williams in 2003.