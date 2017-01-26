Australian Open 2017: Roger Federer beats Stanislas Wawrinka in five-setter, advances into sixth final

Melbourne: 17-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer moved a step closer to winning his next major title with a 7-5, 6-3, 1-6, 4-6, win over compatriot Stan Wawrinka in the Australian Open men's singles semi-final.

The Swiss maestro looked in control of the proceedings, despite an intense first set, where Wawrinka was equally aggressive. But as Stan made two many errors in the first two sets, Federer was rewarded for his accuracy as he won the first two sets without much hassle.

Federer`s major-winning days seemed over after first Novak Djokovic and then Andy Murray emerged at the top of the pecking order, but the Swiss legend, 35, has surprised everyone with his run to the final.

With his stupendous win over Wawrinak, 35-year-old Federer also became the oldest man to reach a grand slam final in nearly 40 years.

The Swiss master was rattled as fourth seed Wawrinka rose up to level the match but his opponent double-faulted to hand Federer the decisive break in the sixth game.

Federer served out the match to love, setting up a chance for his 18th grand slam title against Rafa Nadal or Grigor Dimitrov.